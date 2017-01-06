US House Committee subpoenas Flynn, Cohen in Russia probe - BBG

The US House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas late-Wednesday to the fired national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of the probe into Russian activity during the 2016 election, Bloomberg reports.

The committee’s announcement doesn’t detail whether the subpoenas to Flynn and Cohen contain specific deadlines.

Republican Mike Conaway of Texas, who is leading the probe, and Adam Schiff of Washington, the ranking Democrat on the House panel, said in a joint statement: "As part of our ongoing investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 campaign, we approved subpoenas for several individuals for testimony, personal documents and business records.”

"We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation," the statement added.