US: Hope for a tax cut has risen - Rabobank

US: Hope for a tax cut has risen - RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Rabobank suggest that while hope for a US tax cut has risen, President Trump’s initial plan to invest in infrastructure through a public-private partnership appears to be crumbling.
Key Quotes
“In a change of heart, he is reported to have said to lawmakers that public-private partnerships are more trouble than they are worth. On the bright side, this opens the door to a bipartisan infrastructure plan because the Democrats have never been enthusiastic about public-private partnerships. However, in combination with a large tax cut, federal investment in infrastructure would further increase the budget deficit. This would erode support among budget hawks in the Republican Party.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.