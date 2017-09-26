US Home Prices continue upward momentum - Wells Fargo

US Home Prices continue upward momentum - Wells FargoBy Matías Salord
Analysts from Wells Fargo, point out that home prices, measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index increased by 1.4 points to 194.1 in July with large western markets showing the greatest price gains.
Key Quotes:
“The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index rose slightly more than expected in July, with the national index rising 0.5 percent. The national index is now up 5.9 percent year-to-year, compared to a 5.8 percent gain in June.
“The 20-City index continues to lead the 10-City index due to the inclusion of red-hot markets like Seattle and Portland. Price appreciation has also slowed in some large older markets, most notably Chicago, which posted the smallest monthly gain in July. While home prices have been booming in the Pacific Northwest for some time, Denver and Dallas have, by far, seen the greatest rise in home prices relative to their previous highs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.