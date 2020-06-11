US hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases – Axios

According to the latest data published by John Hopkins University, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US hit the 2 million-mark late Wednesday, as cited by Axios.
“The US hit 1 million cases in late April, and 100,000 deaths last month. US deaths are now over 112,000. US recoveries rest at over 533,500.
Original projections put US deaths at a likely 100,000 to 200,000 in total.
The US remains the world leader in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Brazil comes in second with over 772,000 cases and more than 405,800 deaths as of Wednesday.”
The intensifying risk-off flows have put a fresh bid under the safe-haven US dollar, as DXY bounces 0.24% to print daily tops of 96.19. The above data only adds to the downbeat market mood. Fed’s dour forecasts weigh heavily on the risk sentiment.
