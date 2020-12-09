US HHS: Could start vaccinating with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week

The reported allergic reactions to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be a part of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) considerations during the review, an official for US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday, per Reuters.

The official further noted that Pfizer's vaccine could receive an emergency use approval within days of the FDA meeting and said vaccinations could start next week.

"Regulatory standards for the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines is very close to the standards needed for a full approval," the official added and noted a full approval could come after about four or more months.

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour on Wednesday and the S&P 500 Index was last seen gaining 1.1% on a daily basis at 3,660.