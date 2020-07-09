US health official Fauci: Hope to have a coronavirus vaccine by end of calendar year

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday that he hopes that they will have a COVID-19 vaccine bu the end of this calendar year or the beginning of 2021.

"Moderna vaccine will very likely be going into advanced phase three clinical trials by the end of July," Dr Fauci added.

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be helping market sentiment improve. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 1.7% on the day at 3,117 and the US Dollar Index was gaining 0.3% at 96.77.