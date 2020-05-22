US health official Fauci: Early data on coronavirus vaccine looks promising

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Friday that positive early results from the phase 1 study of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine were a good sign.

"It reached, and went over, an important hurdle in the development of the vaccine," Dr Fauci told CNN. "That’s the reason why I am cautiously optimistic about it."

Meanwhile, according to an NPR reporter, Fauci also noted that the early data on the coronavirus vaccine was promising.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 futures pared early losses in the last hour and were seen posting small daily gains ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.