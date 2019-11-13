US: Headline inflation likely to remain unchanged in October – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the US headline inflation to remain unchanged at 1.7% y/y in October, partly aided by an increase in energy prices, while core inflation should decline a tenth to 2.3% y/y.

Key Quotes

“In particular, we expect core goods inflation to recover m/m, but for core services inflation to slow to 0.2% m/m after four straight increases at 0.3%.”

“Conversely, we expect Chair Powell to largely reiterate the FOMC policy message that monetary policy and the economy remain "in a good place" at the start of his two-day visit to the Hill on Wednesday.”