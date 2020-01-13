US: Headline CPI likely to rise by 0.2% in December – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ are expecting both US core and headline CPI to rise by 0.2% MoM in December.

Key Quotes

“Core inflation should continue to increase at a rate of 0.2% m/m in the next few months. Domestic cyclical forces should put upward pressure on core service prices, while we expect underlying goods prices to ease.”

“We see the Federal Reserve staying on hold for a significant period. The next move is more likely to be down than up, as (too much) inflation is unlikely to worry the Fed for a long time.”