The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, in his latest tweet, responding to the US Senate approval of the Hong Kong human rights bill.

Hu tweeted out: “The US has turned HK into the focus of China-US competition. It's all the people in Hong Kong, including foreigners and foreign companies that suffer. The mainland only feels limited pain. Beijing has no reason to back off on the issue of sovereignty, and let HK be at US' disposal.”

Earlier today, Global Times noted that “Chinese FM condemned the passage of Human Rights and Democracy Act, claiming the US disregard facts, openly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and domestic affairs of China, violating international rules and principles.”