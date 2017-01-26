US has a full slate of economic data - BBH

Research Team at BBH suggests that US has a full slate of economic data, including December merchandise trade and wholesale and retail inventories.

Key Quotes

“These will allow economists to tweak Q4 16 estimates ahead of tomorrow's official report. Before today's data, the Atlanta Fed's GDP tracker estimates a 2.8% pace in Q4, down from 3.5% in Q3. The median from the Bloomberg survey is 2.2% matches the NY Fed's GDP tracker estimate of 2.1%.”

“There is also January data today in the form of Markit service and composite PMI, the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey, and the weekly initial jobless claims. Recall that last week's jobless claims report, which covered the same week as the non-farm payroll survey, showed a fall to 234k, which is 1k above the low point in the cycle recorded the week of the US election. The four-week moving average, however, fell to the new cyclical low of 247, which is where the report is expected to show this time. Last week's report may have been depressed by the US holiday.”