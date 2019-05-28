In view of Tony Kelly, senior economist at National Australia Bank, US growth is expected to slow over the rest of 2019 due to a fading of last year’s fiscal stimulus, the lagged effects of past monetary policy tightening and the market turbulence of late last year, as well as supply constraints.

Key Quotes

“The escalation in the US-China trade dispute is a further headwind, and led us to reduce our GDP growth forecasts by around 0.2ppts.”