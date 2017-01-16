US: Great uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policies - BBH

Donald J Trump will become the 45th President of the United States on January 20 and there is great uncertainty surrounding the policies his administration will pursue, and its priorities according to the analysts at BBH.

Key Quotes

“The only thing we can be confident of is there will be changes in both style and substance. It has already become clear in the confirmation process that many of new cabinet officials disagree with important elements Trump's campaign rhetoric, and disagree with each other. Presidents have their own decision-making style, and it is not clear where power will truly lie. Only infrequently is an org chart particularly helpful.”

“Amid the uncertainty, there are a few important constants. First, the economic team is very pro-growth. The usual reasons for not pursuing policies that lead to stronger growth, as the effect on the trade deficit, the dollar, or inflation are not acceptable to many in the new economic team. Second, Trump does not feel bound by American tradition, including resisting sphere of influence claims (including formally recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea), opposing nuclear proliferation, defender of free-trade, and the acceptance that Taiwan is part of China (even while opposing a military solution). Third, the communication style, including the extensive use of Twitter and citing names of specific companies and people, create new uncertainties for investors.”

“In situations like that, people often find ways to look like they are complying in hopes of deflecting negative attention while pursuing their own agenda. Fourth, the style and policy substance is likely to lend itself to a heavy volume of misunderstanding, clarifications, and in one word, controversies, that make it all the more important that investors distinguish between noise and signal and focus on the latter.”