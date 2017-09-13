U.S. government posts $108 billion deficit in August - Reuters

U.S. government posts $108 billion deficit in August - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"The U.S. government recorded a $108 billion deficit in August, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday," as reported by Reuters.
Key takeaways:
- Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the Treasury reporting a $119.5 billion deficit last month.
- When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $97 billion compared with an adjusted deficit of $107 billion the prior year.
- The deficit for the fiscal year to date was $674 billion, compared to $619 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016.
- On an adjusted basis, the fiscal-year-to-date deficit was $705 billion last month versus $619 billion in the year-earlier period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.