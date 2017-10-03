U.S. government deficit skyrockets in February

U.S. government deficit skyrockets in FebruaryBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to the Treasury Department, the U.S. government had a $192 billion budget deficit in February as outlays far outstripped receipts.
Highlights from the official statement (via Reuters)
- The fiscal 2017 year-to-date deficit was $349 billion compared with $353 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016
- When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $181 billion.
- Receipts last month came to $172 billion, a 2% increase from February 2016, while outlays stood at $364 billion, up 1 percent from the same month a year earlier.