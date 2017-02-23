US government debt limit to be in focus again - Fitch Ratings

In its latest "Global Perspectives" commentary, global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings noted that the US government debt limit will soon be in focus again and could possibly lead to another round of needless economic and financial market uncertainty.

A quick resolution would support the notion that President Trump represents a transition to more effective and results-oriented leadership, and a shake-up of "business as usual" in Washington. But more probable is a repeat of previous debt limit confrontations and last-minute agreements, revealing sharp fiscal and other policy differences between Congress and the administration, and underscoring persistent weaknesses in US fiscal governance.

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 suspended the federal government statutory debt limit until March 15, 2017, when it will be reinstated and set at the level of the debt.