US: Goods and services trade deficit widens to $74.4 billion March

US Goods and Services Trade Balance arrived at -$74.4 billion in March.

US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 91.00 after the data.

The goods and services deficit of the US widened by $3.9 billion to $74.4 billion in March, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Tuesday. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation for a deficit of $74.5 billion.

"March exports were $200.0 billion, $12.4 billion more than February exports," the publication further revealed. "March imports were $274.5 billion, $16.4 billion more than February imports."

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.3% on the day at 91.25.