US: Goods and Services trade deficit rises to $80.7B in December versus $83B expected

- The US trade balance rose to $80.7B in December, a little less than expected.
- FX market did not see any reaction to the latest US trade data.
The US Goods and Services trade deficit rose to $80.7B in the month of December, a smaller than expected rise from $79.33B the month prior, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The trade deficit had been expected to rise to $83B. Exports rose to $228.10B in December from $224.7B the month prior, while imports rose to $308.9B from $304B the month prior. The US/China trade deficit widened to $36.15B from $32.32B in November.
Market Reaction
FX market did not see any reaction to the latest US trade data.
