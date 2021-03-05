US: Goods and services deficit widens to $68.2 billion in January

US Goods and Services Trade Balance arrived at -$68.2 billion.

US Dollar Index posts strong daily gains above 92.00.

The goods and services deficit of the US widened by $1.2 billion to $68.2 billion in January, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday.

"January exports were $191.9 billion, $1.8 billion more than December exports. January imports were $260.2 billion, $3.1 billion more than December imports," the publication read. "Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit increased $23.8 billion, or 53.7% from January 2020."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index clings to strong gains after this report and was last seen rising 0.47% on the day at 92.05.