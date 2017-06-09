US: Goods and services deficit was $43.7 bln in July, up $0.1 bln from $43.5 bln in June

US: Goods and services deficit was $43.7 bln in July, up $0.1 bln from $43.5 bln in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"The goods and services deficit was $43.7 billion in July, up $0.1 billion from $43.5 billion in June, revised. July exports were $194.4 billion, $0.6 billion less than June exports. July imports were $238.1 billion, $0.4 billion less than June imports," the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced on Wednesday.
Key highlights:
- The July increase in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of less than $0.1 billion to $65.3 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.2 billion to $21.6 billion.
- Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $27.9 billion, or 9.6 percent, from the same period in 2016. Exports increased $76.8 billion or 6.0 percent. Imports increased $104.8 billion or 6.7 percent.
