According to analysts at Royal Bank of Canada, markets attention this week will be on US data which is headlined by Friday’s Q2 GDP release.
Key Quotes
“Normally, the first cut of US GDP would have important policy implications, especially in the week ahead of an FOMC meeting. But with markets now fully anticipating a 25 basis point cut on July 31 (and even pricing in some odds of a 50 basis point reduction) it’s hard to envision an upside surprise on GDP that would have the Fed hold rates steady.”
“In fact, this report should highlight that a rate cut is less about the state of recent economic data and more about providing insurance against trade tensions and slowing global growth (better embodied in sentiment data and activity indicators abroad).”
“Consumer spending was the standout performer in Q2. Last week’s data confirmed US core retail sales grew at an 8% annualized rate in the quarter, the best pace since 2005. This will contribute to household spending rebounding to a 3.8% pace, among the best gains in recent years and sufficient to dispel any concerns about the health of US consumers following a slow start to the year.”
“All told, domestic demand is expected to post a 3.4% gain, the strongest in a year.”
“Headline GDP growth will be less impressive—we expect a 2.2% annualized increase as inventories swing from Q1 add to Q2 drag (i.e. some of the increase in Q2 spending came out of goods produced in earlier quarters and thus doesn’t count toward Q2 output).”
“Net exports, which provided a nice add in the previous quarter, will have subtracted modestly from growth. The end result should be the opposite of Q1 when headline growth was strong but domestic spending soft. Again, this won’t be a report that explains why the Fed looks set to lower interest rates the following week, though it could lead those looking for a 50 basis point cut to reassess.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD directionless just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping lower amid tensions in the Middle East giving the greenback an extra lift. ECB monetary policy decision later this week weighing on the shared currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way
Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week. Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1425 region.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.