US GDP will return to pre-pandemic levels by end-March 2021 – Morgan Stanley

In the view of the analysts at Morgan Stanley, the US economic growth is likely to return to the pre-coronavirus pandemic level by the end of this month.
Key quotes
Citing “encouraging developments on reopening the economy, a faster pace of vaccinations, stronger job growth, fresh stimulus.”
“See the US unemployment rate falling to 4.9% this year.”
“The 'cost' is rising inflation, forecast 2.6% in April and May and then easing back top 2.3% at the end of this year.”
“Will stay at a similar level into 2022, above the Fed target of 2%).”
“Do not expect significant tightening by the Fed until 2023.”
“Asset purchases will be scaled back from January 2022.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 despite upbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, extending losses, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat Chinese inflation data. RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-off mood and the US dollar's strength weigh on the aussie.
Gold’s key levels to watch ahead of US CPI, stimulus vote
Gold bulls take a breather after the 2% recovery rally witnessed on Tuesday. The haven demand for the USD has returned amid a cautious market mood, as investors await the House of Representatives vote on the Senate’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill this Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Eases from short-term falling wedge resistance below 1.3900
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low while extending pullback from resistance line of a bullish chart pattern. 200-bar SMA offers immediate support amid bullish MACD. Weekly support line, wedge support add to the downside filters.
Dogecoin targets $0.07 after breakout from key pattern
Dogecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern. DOGE bulls target $0.07 as the next price after shifting the momentum back in their favor. The digital asset could see a pullback to re-test the previous resistance trendline.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.