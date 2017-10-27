US GDP to average a little over 2% in 2017 - Westpac

US GDP to average a little over 2% in 2017 - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Westpac are looking for US growth of 2.2% annualised in the third quarter, down from 3.1% in Q2
Key Quotes
“The September quarter was a tumultuous time for the US economy, owing to the arrival of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”
“The largest impact is likely to be seen in household consumption and secondly construction. Consumption growth is expected to be quite modest, while construction's contribution to growth, if any, will be negligible. Recent durables goods data implies equipment spending started the quarter well; so even with the storms, it should provide a solid contribution to growth in the quarter.”
“Overall, we look for growth of 2.2% annualised in the quarter, down from 3.1% in Q2. A bounce back towards 3.0% is then anticipated in Q4 as restocking occurs. The post-hurricane rebuild will aid growth in 2018, albeit likely only at the margin.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.