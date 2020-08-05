US GDP: Recovery looks uncertain in H2 2020 – UOB

Senior Economist Alvin Liew at UOB Group gives his opinion on the latest set of US GDP figures for the April-June period.
Key Quotes
“The US economy contracted by 32.9% q/q SAAR (from -5.0% in 1Q 2020) the sharpest decline on record since data were made available in 1947. The previous record was a 10% decline in 1Q 1958.”
“The worst of the 2Q contraction was in April when economic activity ground to a stop as the measures to contain COVID-19 via social distancing, travel restrictions, “stay-home orders” and border closures extracted a heavy economic cost. Private consumption expenditure bore the brunt of the massive decline while business & residential investments and inventories added to the contractions. The positive factors were government fiscal stimulus and net exports which helped cushion a small part of the 2Q growth destruction.”
“We still project a resumption of q/q growth in 2H 2020 (we assume the COVID-19 situation will improve/be partly under control by 3Q) but the rebound (+12.1% in 3Q and 7.4% in 4Q) in the second half of the year will not offset the 1H contraction, so US full-year 2020 GDP is expected to contract by 5.8% (from +2.2% in 2019). This is more optimistic compared to the Fed Reserve’s forecast of 6.5% contraction for 2020 (made in its June 2020 FOMC) and the IMF’s 8% US contraction forecast (made in its June 2020 WEO update).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.