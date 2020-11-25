US GDP Preview: The dollar may fail to repeat its positive reaction to upbeat data

The second read of third-quarter GDP is set to confirm a surge of 33.1% annualized. Economists may be overly cautious to project a mere confirmation of third-quarter growth, and there is room for an upside surprise. However, timing and other factors may limit the impact on the dollar, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“The US economy rebounded from the coronavirus-related coma in the second quarter and roared by 33.1% annualized according to the first release. Economists expect the second estimate to confirm the first one, yet there are reasons to expect an upside surprise. First, recent economic figures beat estimates – and that includes GDP releases. Secondly, incoming data such as Factory Orders and Personal Income for September beat expectations. Thirdly, German growth figures were upgraded to the upside, from 8.2% to 8.5% quarterly. The roaring back of the global economy from the covid freeze may have been underestimated.”
“Markets witnessed a ‘calendar comeback’ on Monday, as Markit's robust Purchasing Managers' Indexes figures triggering a rally in the dollar. It is uncommon to see second-tier statistics having such an impact. However, that may have been a one-off event. Moreover, Markit's data is for November while GDP refers to the three months ending in September. Perhaps most importantly, GDP figures face fierce competition with other releases.”
“Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday has compressed several other publications to Wednesday. These include Durable Goods Orders for October and Personal Income for October and weekly Unemployment Claims. Therefore, it would take a substantial upside surprise – perhaps annualized GDP growth of 34% or higher – to boost the greenback, while a smaller upgrade would probably be shrugged off by investors. Conversely, a downfall to around 32% would probably weigh on the world's reserve currency.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
