Analysts at TD Securities are projecting the US GDP growth to have maintained second quarter's pace, printing 2.0% QoQ saar for Q3 (market: 1.6%).

Key Quotes

“Reflecting ongoing uncertainty, we expect nonresidential fixed investment to have declined during the quarter, and private consumption to have slowed down following Q2's strong 4.7% print. Inventories and net exports likely reduced GDP growth again in Q3.”