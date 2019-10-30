US GDP grew more than expected on a yearly basis in Q3.

Annualized GDP growth came in higher than analysts' estimates.

According to the first estimate of the United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis, the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter expanded 1.9% on a yearly basis following the 2% recorded in the second quarter and beat the market expectation of 1.6%.

The GDP Price Index on a quarterly basis gell to 1.6% from 2.6% in the second quarter and came in below the market expectation of 1.9%.

With the initial market reaction to the data, the US Dollar Index edged higher and was last seen adding 0.04% on a daily basis at 97.72.

Further details of the publication revealed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures in the third quarter rose to 2.2% to match experts' forecasts.