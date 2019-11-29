Senior Economist Alvin Liew at UOB Group assessed the recently published advanced figures for US Q3 GDP.
Key Quotes
“The 2nd estimate of the US 3Q GDP showed growth edging higher to 2.1% q/q SAAR in 3Q (up from the preliminary print of 1.9%) and a tad faster than the 2.0% recorded in 2Q. The improvement in 3Q growth reflected upward revisions to personal consumption expenditure (PCE), gross private domestic investment, and private inventories, offsetting the downward revisions to state and local government spending as well as net exports of goods and services. Residential investment remained a bright spot as it rose 5.1% in 3Q, the first increase since 4Q 2017”.
“The upside surprise in 3Q GDP and a stronger than expected October core durable goods orders, helped alleviate recent concerns about the US GDP growth outlook and we keep our 2019 full-year growth forecast at 2.5%, which implies a 1.8% GDP expansion in 4Q on the back of still healthy US consumption spending helping to mitigate the downside from weaker investments and export outlook”.
“We forecast US GDP growth could slow further into next year as we believe that the flagged trade-related risks which have impaired business spending in 2Q and 3Q, may eventually take its toll on US consumption spending. That said, based on the latest developments, US full-year growth is expected to remain positive, and we are less bearish on growth outlook and accordingly revised it higher to 1.5% in 2020 (from 1.3% previously). We also lowered our risk assessment of a technical recession next year”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of euro-zone inflation, other figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Euro-zone inflation figures and German employment data are eyed as Americans return from the Thanksgiving holidays.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop.
Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016
Gold is back on the bids in the Asian trades this Black Friday, recovering from a dip to session lows of 1456.50. However, the bears continue to guard the 1460 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.