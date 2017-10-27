US GDP advances 3.0% in Q3

US GDP advances 3.0% in Q3By FXStreet Team
The economic growth during July-to-September period in the US picked up by 3.0% at an annual rate, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Tuesday, beating the market expectations of 2.5% rise.
The GDP growth rate reached 3.1% in the second quarter. Better than expected reading did not reflect lower economic activity in South-East during the hurricane season.
The Q3 US GDP deflator advanced to 2.1 % compared to 1.0% in the previous quarter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.