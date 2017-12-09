US: Forces required to make the USD great again are quickly falling - ING

US: Forces required to make the USD great again are quickly falling - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
The forces required to make the US dollar great again are quickly falling by the wayside, according to analysts at ING.
Key Quotes
“Of late, it has been a Fed story – with the negative economic effects of Hurricane Harvey (and now Irma), North Korea tensions and lacklustre US inflation dynamics seeing odds of another Fed hike this year tumble to 28%. We may need to see an all-mighty turnaround in US data to convince the Fed to raise rates in December; this makes the August CPI data (Thu) this week very important. Our economists expect headline CPI to pick-up to 1.9% YoY, while base effects could weigh on core inflation (1.6% YoY vs. 1.7% prior). A negative CPI surprise, however, would deliver the final nail in the coffin for a Dec rate hike. US retail sales (Fri) should point to stronger consumer activity, which could support USD sentiment towards the end of the week.”
