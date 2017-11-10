US: FOMC minutes and Fed speak in focus today - TDS

US: FOMC minutes and Fed speak in focus today - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
The minutes from the September FOMC meeting are released at 14:00 ET and likely to provide added support towards a December rate hike, according to analysts at TDS.
Key Quotes
“While there is a risk that markets overreact to any dovish commentary, the plethora of Fed speakers since the September meeting will likely dampen any response. Chicago Fed President Evans (voter) is scheduled to speak about the economy and monetary policy at 7:15 ET while San Francisco Fed President Williams (nonvoter) will give a speech to community leaders at 14:40 ET.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.