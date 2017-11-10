US: FOMC minutes and Fed speak in focus today - TDS

The minutes from the September FOMC meeting are released at 14:00 ET and likely to provide added support towards a December rate hike, according to analysts at TDS.

Key Quotes

“While there is a risk that markets overreact to any dovish commentary, the plethora of Fed speakers since the September meeting will likely dampen any response. Chicago Fed President Evans (voter) is scheduled to speak about the economy and monetary policy at 7:15 ET while San Francisco Fed President Williams (nonvoter) will give a speech to community leaders at 14:40 ET.”