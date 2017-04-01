US: FOMC minutes and auto sales in focus - BBH

Analysts at BBH suggest that in addition to the oil and product inventory estimate from API late in the session, the US sees December auto sales and the minutes from the FOMC meeting.

Key Quotes

“Auto sales are firm, about the 17.8 mln annual unit pace, but there is little momentum of which to speak. We suspect the FOMC minutes may be less hawkish that the rate hike and dot plot would imply. As we have noted, the average estimate for Fed funds among the participants did not change as much as the median. Also, we are reminded that Yellen acknowledged in her press conference that some but not all officials adjusted their forecasts for potential changes in fiscal policy.”