UOB Group’s Senior Economist Alvin Liew and Rates Strategist Victor Yong review the latest release of the FOMC Minutes of the May meeting.
Key Takeaways
“The three key takeaways from the minutes of the May 2022 FOMC were, 1) 50bps rate hikes will be necessary at the next couple of meetings to rein in inflation and that Fed policy may have to move beyond ‘neutral’ into ‘restrictive’ stance (but one point to note there was no indication of more hawkish intentions such as 75bps hike), 2) Fed policymakers remain very confident about the strength/fundamentals of the US economy and therefore near-term recession risks are low and its immediate objective is to tame inflation, and 3) There are downside risks to policy tightening, and by expediting the removal of policy accommodation the Fed will give itself policy flexibility at year-end.”
“The overarching message from the Fed remained centered on inflation with 60 specific mentions in the minutes and highlighted Russia-Ukraine conflict and China’s COVID-related lockdowns and their impact on prices and growth outlook. Some Fed policymakers suggested that the overall price pressures may no longer be worsening but cautioned it is too early to tell, and that inflation remains elevated.”
“Quantitative Tightening [QT] will start on 1 Jun 2022 and while all participants supported the plans for reducing it, a number of participants said it would be appropriate for the FOMC to consider active sales of agency MBS, so that it will hold primarily US Treasuries in the long run, adding that any sales of MBS will be announced well in advance.”
“FOMC Outlook – Affirming expectations for 50bps hikes in Jun and Jul FOMC: Given the clear indications for on-going hikes to combat inflation spelt out in the May FOMC minutes but no intentions of cranking up the size of the hikes, we are comfortable to maintain our FFTR forecast for another 50bps each in the June and July FOMC. We continue to expect 25bps in every remaining meeting of this year. Including the Mar FOMC’s 25bps hike and May FOMC’s 50bps hike, this implies a cumulative 250bps of increases in 2022, bringing the FFTR higher to the range of 2.502.75% by end of 2022, a range largely viewed as the range for neutral stance. We maintain our forecast for two more 25bps rate hikes in 2023, bringing our terminal FFTR to 3.00-3.25% by mid2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 ahead of the American session. The dollar continues to gather strength amid the souring market mood on Tuesday. Meanwhile, hot inflation data from the euro area failed to help the shared currency find demand.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 ahead of US data
GBP/USD has failed to stage a meaningful rebound during the European trading hours and dropped below 1.2600 ahead of the US data releases. The renewed dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs on GBP/USD as trading conditions normalize after the US holiday.
Gold wavers in range around $1,850, levels to watch
Gold Price is adding to the previous losses while keeping its range around the $1,850 psychological level. The precious metal feels the heat from a broad US dollar rebound amid a sharp upturn in the Treasury yields.
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price jumps above $10 after Binance completes airdrop distribution
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price appears to be gaining traction despite the legal investigation launched against Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon in South Korea. The token has risen by nearly 23% over the past few hours, overcoming the psychological $10 resistance level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!