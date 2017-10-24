US: Focus on PMI data – Danske Bank

US: Focus on PMI data – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the US, preliminary Markit PMIs for October are due and is going to be the key economic release for today’s session which will garner maximum investor’s attention according to analysts at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“The service index shows that the service sector remains the main growth driver but we are puzzled about the large gap between ISM manufacturing and Markit PMI manufacturing and expect Markit PMI manufacturing to close the gap a little by increasing this month.”
