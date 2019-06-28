US: Focus on PCE inflation and income-spending data – TDS

TD Securities analysts are anticipating the US personal spending to have advanced at a strong 0.5% m/m pace in May, up from 0.3% in April (which may be revised to the upside).
Key Quotes
“We don’t discard a stronger print at 0.6% if the rebound on durable goods spending is stronger than we currently anticipate. Moreover, we forecast income to rise 0.3% m/m, a tad slower than in the prior month.”
“We also expect core PCE inflation to advance 0.2% m/m and to stabilize at 1.6% y/y in May. Headline inflation should also rise 0.2% m/m and remain steady at 1.5% y/y.”
“The final release of UMich's consumer survey for June and the Chicago PMI should also garner attention on Friday.”
