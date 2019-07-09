According to analysts at TD Securities, the NFIB business optimism index of the US is expected to have dipped modestly in June to 103.3 from 105.0 before.

Key Quotes

“If realized, this would be the first decline on the index in three months. Market participants are likely zoom in on the Capex plans component to confirm if the recent pick up in the index is sustained following both the sharp slowdown in Q4 2018 and the slow recovery in Q1 2019.”