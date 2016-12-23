US: Focus on new home sales and consumer sentiment data - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggests that the new home sales and consumer sentiment mark the last set of data releases from the US ahead of the holiday break and will be in focus for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“TD is more bullish than consensus and looks for a 3.9% increase in November new home sales to 585k units (consensus: 2.1% m/m, 575k), reflecting a boost from home buyers locking in rates in anticipation of further increases.”

“The final read on University of Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to be unchanged at 98.0 while TD looks for a small upward revision to 98.5.”