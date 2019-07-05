US: Focus on monetary policy comes front and center next week - Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo, points out that markets participants will keep an eye next week, on events related to US monetary policy as Chairman Powell delivers its semi-annual testimony and the Fed releases the minutes from its latest meeting.
Key Quotes:
“Chair Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Additionally, the minutes to the June FOMC meeting are published on Wednesday.”
“Keeping rates unchanged in June, the Fed clearly shifted tact and indicated they are prepared to ease monetary policy at upcoming meetings due to increased uncertainty over the outlook.”
“We suspect Chair Powell will reiterate those same concerns to Congress, thereby keeping the door open to a rate cut at the July FOMC meeting. In regards to the meeting minutes, interest will be high for any additional details on the balance sheet that could suggest an earlier end to tapering or further discussions on the equilibrium size and composition.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.