US: Focus on manufacturing PMI and Fed speak – TDS

Analysts at TDS note that in the US preliminary Markit manufacturing and services PMI indicators released for February and are expected to rise marginally to 55.3 and 55.8, respectively.

Key Quotes

“Fed speakers include Kashkari and Harker (voters) who are scheduled to speak on the economic outlook. Williams (non-voter) is also speaking on the economy but is not expected to discuss monetary policy.”

“CAD: Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins will speak on a panel on financial regulation at 11:30am. There is a Q&A session but no press conference scheduled.”