US: Focus on jobless claims data – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank notes that the weekly US jobless claims are due to be released at 14:30 CET and will be keenly watched by investors ahead of tomorrow’s all-important NFP data.

Key Quotes

“Claims have been trending lower since early 2016 and last week, data showed initial claims falling by 19,000 to 223,000 in the week ending 25 February, the lowest reading since 1973. The low claims figures are consistent with job growth above 250,000, although admittedly the link is fairly weak.”