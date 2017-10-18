US: Focus on housing starts and building permits - TDS

US: Focus on housing starts and building permits - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that hhousing starts and building permits will give an update on US residential construction for September, which will be impacted negatively by Hurricane Irma.
Key Quotes
“The market expects starts to edge lower by 0.4% m/m to an annualized 1175k while permits are expected to fall to 1245k from 1272k in August. NY Fed President Dudley and Dallas Fed President Kaplan (both voters) will participate in a moderated discussion on the economy and monetary policy at 8:00 ET. We will also get the Fed’s Beige Book at 14:00 ET, which will give an overview of regional economic conditions ahead of the November FOMC.”
