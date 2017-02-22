US: Focus on FOMC minutes – SocGen

Kit Juckes, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, suggests that the focus today will be on this evening’s FOMC Minutes.

Key Quotes

“We’ve got existing home sales before then, but the minutes will be the main focus. So far, this week has seen a small grind higher in US yields, but 41bp for 10year TIIPS doesn’t exactly set my world alight. That yield needs to get through 50bp, say, to get the dollar moving more decisively higher and the Minutes will help establish how much the FOMC wants markets to price in Fed rate hikes with more conviction.”