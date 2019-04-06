According to analysts at TD Securities, markets are looking to the Fed's "Conference on Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication Practices" for indications the Fed will make a dovish pivot to higher inflation "make-up" policies, but are likely to be disappointed.

Key Quotes

“Importantly, this week is not a decision point for the Fed; rather, the conference will be heavy on academic analysis and lighter on Fed comments. The event will begin on Tuesday with opening remarks delivered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.”