Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the Fed Chair Powell to largely reiterate his Wednesday's remarks in its second day at Congress.

Key Quotes

“The Fed Chair is likely to repeat that the economy is in a "good place", although risks remain, and that monetary policy is appropriate but not on a preset course.”

“Separately, Vice-Chair Clarida could offer additional details about the ongoing Fed Framework Review during his discussion at the Cato Conference; while NY Fed President Williams may provide his views on the economy and monetary policy at his opening remarks at the Asian Economic Policy Conference.”