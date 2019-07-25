Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the US durable goods orders to rebound 1.2% m/m in June, following two consecutive declines.
Key Quotes
“A welcome jump in the volatile nondefense aircraft segment (Boeing) and a rise in vehicle orders are likely to support headline growth. Although we pencil in a -0.2% m/m retreat in durable goods ex-transportation, we see scope for a small 0.2% gain in core capex orders.”
