US: Focus on durable goods orders and new home sales - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that September durable goods orders will provide the first notable data release from the US this week and they are looking for a below-consensus 0.2% increase due to a pullback in non-defense aircraft (market: 1.0% m/m).

Key Quotes

“Excluding the transportation sector, we look for orders to post a more robust 0.7% advance (market: 0.5%) while core capex orders should rise by 0.4% on the month (market: 0.3%).”

“New home sales for September will be released later in the morning and the market expects a 1.1% decline to an annualized 554k.”