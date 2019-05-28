TD Securities analysts point out that in the US session, consumer confidence for May will be published by Conference Board at 10:00 ET.

Key Quotes

“Market consensus is looking for the index edge higher to 130.0.”

“FHFA and Case-Shiller home prices for May will round out the data flow, with the market looking for the former to rose 0.2% while the Case-Shiller Index is expected to rise 0.5%.”