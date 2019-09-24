US: Focus on Consumer Confidence and Manufacturing data – TD Securities

In view of analysts at TD Securities, the US Conference Board's consumer confidence index is expected to decline modestly to a still-solid 133.3 in September from 135.1 before.

“The strength of the index continues to be the result of a solid labor market, despite the recent slowdown in the pace of hiring.”

“Separately, the Richmond Fed manufacturing index is projected to stay unchanged at 1 for September following the sharp 13-point jump in the prior month. The stabilization in the index would fall right in the middle of the NY Empire and Philly Fed surveys, which are giving divergent signals for the sector in September.”