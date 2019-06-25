Danske Bank analysts note that the US has put sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei and eight other senior officials as tensions between the US and Iran continue to grow.
Key Quotes
“In return, Iran reported that the diplomatic path with Washington is closed forever. Meanwhile, oil prices are trading lower, with Brent crude falling below USD65/bbl. In our view, the latest escalation of the conflict and the new round of sanctions are less important to the oil market since Iran's oil production is already very low.”
“US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke on Monday with China's Vice Premier Minister Liu He on the phone as the two countries are preparing for the G20 meeting, where US President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are set to meet - likely on 29 June - in hopes that trade talks will be resumed.”
“The Fed's Kaplan warned in a written comment yesterday that monetary stimulus would contribute to building up excess imbalances that would be difficult to manage. His view stands in contrast to that of other Fed officials, e.g. the Fed's Kashkari who on Friday said he advocated for a 50bp cut at last week's FOMC meeting, and to market pricing looking for a 25-50bp cut at the upcoming July FOMC meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD better bid around 1.1400 ahead of Fed speak
EUR/USD defends gains near the 1.14 handle ahead of the European open, as the bulls await fresh catalysts amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The further upside could gather pace if the Fed Chair Powell reinforces rate cut hopes with dovish comments later today.
GBP/USD breaks higher towards 1.2770 amid no-deal Brexit risks
The buying interest around the GBP/USD pair remains unabated, now pushing the spot back towards the monthly tops of 1.2767, despite the looming risks of a no-deal Brexit, as broad US dollar weakness continues to underpin.
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather as risk aversion holds the spotlight
Be it the latest downbeat print of the US activity data or the US-Iran tension, not to forget uncertainty surrounding the G20, risk aversion holds the spotlight. The USD/JPY pair dropped to a fresh 24-week low of 106.78 before recovering to near 107 handle.
Gold consolidates the rally to 6-year highs
Amid ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, the gold bulls take a breather and consolidate the upsurge to fresh six-year tops near 1439 levels. Focus on Powell's speech
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.