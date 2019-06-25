Danske Bank analysts note that the US has put sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei and eight other senior officials as tensions between the US and Iran continue to grow.

Key Quotes

“In return, Iran reported that the diplomatic path with Washington is closed forever. Meanwhile, oil prices are trading lower, with Brent crude falling below USD65/bbl. In our view, the latest escalation of the conflict and the new round of sanctions are less important to the oil market since Iran's oil production is already very low.”

“US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke on Monday with China's Vice Premier Minister Liu He on the phone as the two countries are preparing for the G20 meeting, where US President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are set to meet - likely on 29 June - in hopes that trade talks will be resumed.”

“The Fed's Kaplan warned in a written comment yesterday that monetary stimulus would contribute to building up excess imbalances that would be difficult to manage. His view stands in contrast to that of other Fed officials, e.g. the Fed's Kashkari who on Friday said he advocated for a 50bp cut at last week's FOMC meeting, and to market pricing looking for a 25-50bp cut at the upcoming July FOMC meeting.”