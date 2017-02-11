US: Focus in Fed chair announcement – Danske Bank

US: Focus in Fed chair announcement – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that in the US, focus is on Trump's announcement on the next Fed chair "in the afternoon (US time)".
Key Quotes
“Our base case is that Jerome Powell will be the next Fed chair (represents status quo in terms of monetary policy), but do not rule out John B. Taylor (hawkish). Also in the US, the Republicans may release its tax proposal today (likely around 14:00 CET) (unless it is postponed again due to internal disagreement).”
